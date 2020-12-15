UNICEF Provides Financial Support to 70 000 Lebanese Children to Mitigate Economic Crisis

United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has provided financial assistance to 70,000 children from Lebanon's poorest families to support them amid the country's economic crisis, the press center of the organization reported on Tuesday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has provided financial assistance to 70,000 children from Lebanon's poorest families to support them amid the country's economic crisis, the press center of the organization reported on Tuesday.

One-off grant is being transferred during December to families who are identified as vulnerable under the Government's National Poverty Targeting Programme. Each household with children under 18 years old receive a one-off payment of 460,000 LBP (about $300) per child up to a maximum of 3 children per family.

"As prices rise and people lose their jobs, everyone is affected, particularly vulnerable households such as those with children.

UNICEF's aim is to provide immediate support, as far as our resources would allow, to some of the most vulnerable households in the country," UNICEF Representative to Lebanon Yukie Mokuo said.

Financial and economic crisis aggravated after the explosion in the port of Beirut on August 4. The number of families living below the poverty line has exceeded 40%. According to the authorities, the level of unemployed citizens exceeds 50%. Crime rate has also increased amid a sharp decline in the purchasing power of the population.