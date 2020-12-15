UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNICEF Provides Financial Support To 70 000 Lebanese Children To Mitigate Economic Crisis

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:36 PM

UNICEF Provides Financial Support to 70 000 Lebanese Children to Mitigate Economic Crisis

United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has provided financial assistance to 70,000 children from Lebanon's poorest families to support them amid the country's economic crisis, the press center of the organization reported on Tuesday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has provided financial assistance to 70,000 children from Lebanon's poorest families to support them amid the country's economic crisis, the press center of the organization reported on Tuesday.

One-off grant is being transferred during December to families who are identified as vulnerable under the Government's National Poverty Targeting Programme. Each household with children under 18 years old receive a one-off payment of 460,000 LBP (about $300) per child up to a maximum of 3 children per family.

"As prices rise and people lose their jobs, everyone is affected, particularly vulnerable households such as those with children.

UNICEF's aim is to provide immediate support, as far as our resources would allow, to some of the most vulnerable households in the country," UNICEF Representative to Lebanon Yukie Mokuo said.

Financial and economic crisis aggravated after the explosion in the port of Beirut on August 4. The number of families living below the poverty line has exceeded 40%. According to the authorities, the level of unemployed citizens exceeds 50%. Crime rate has also increased amid a sharp decline in the purchasing power of the population.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Nations Beirut Lebanon Lebanese Pound August December Family From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Republican leader of US Senate congratulates Biden ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey avoids the worst from long-mooted US sancti ..

2 minutes ago

Constable arrested over corruption

2 minutes ago

22 shopkeepers arrested for erecting encroachments ..

5 minutes ago

IGP takes notice of police encounter

5 minutes ago

Sri Lanka faces worst decline as debt crisis looms ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.