UNIDO, ITPO Tokyo, JICA To Organize Pakistan Investment Seminar & Business Talk

UNIDO, ITPO Tokyo, JICA to organize Pakistan Investment Seminar & Business Talk

United Nation Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Investment and Technology Promotion Office (ITPO) Tokyo in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will organize "Pakistan Investment Seminar and Business Talk" on March 16 in Osaka and on March 17 in Tokyo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ):United Nation Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Investment and Technology Promotion Office (ITPO) Tokyo in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will organize "Pakistan Investment Seminar and Business Talk" on March 16 in Osaka and on March 17 in Tokyo.

The seminar would introduce Pakistan investment and business opportunity in sectors such as food processing, textile, automobiles, IT and logistics and business matching will also be organized, Board of Investment (BOI) said in a tweet on Monday.

Pakistan enjoys a stable economic growth and has a large consumer market with over 200 million populations, it said adding that country is located adjacent to the 3.3 billion market including China, Middle East, South Asia and Central Asia and around 80 Japanese companies have already invested in Pakistan mainly in the manufacturing sector.

� The government of Pakistan has recently improved its business climate, which resulted in the upgrading of the "Ease of Doing Business" ranking by the World Bank (2020) from 136th to 108th, it added.

Business infrastructure has also been improved as represented in substantial increase of power supply and on-going construction of highways across the country.

A business delegation is scheduled to visit Japan who was interested in building partnerships with Japanese private businesses.

Meanwhile, Board of Investment (BOI) in his Tweet said that the seminar would introduce Pakistan investment and business opportunity in sectors such as food processing, textile, automobiles, IT and logistics. Business matching will also be organized following the seminar.

