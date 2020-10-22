Unilever sales dip despite virus lockdown rush

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Anglo-Dutch consumer giant Unilever said Thursday its sales declined in the third quarter, even though consumers targeted large volumes of home-based products as the coronavirus lockdown continued in many countries.

Headquartered in both London and Rotterdam, the group said third-quarter sales amounted to 12.9 billion Euros ($15.2 billion), a decline of 2.

4 percent from the same period last year, with Currency fluctuations also negatively impacting results.

"Covid-19 continues to influence consumer behaviours and channel dynamics in our markets," Unilever said in a statement.

Many countries are imposing stricter anti-coronavirus rules as new cases surge, particularly in Europe, where Ireland has become the first country to enter a second national lockdown and Germany's daily cases leapt to a record high on Thursday.