UrduPoint.com

Union Says Starbucks Fired Organizing Committee At US Store

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Union says Starbucks fired organizing committee at US store

Washington, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :A union representing Starbucks employees on Tuesday accused the coffee chain of firing workers attempting to organize in the US state of Tennessee.

Starbucks Workers United said employees comprising "almost the entire union organizing committee" at a store in Memphis were fired weeks after two Starbucks stores in New York became the first to formally organize.

"I was fired by Starbucks today for 'policies' that I've never heard of before and that I've never been written-up about before," Nikki Taylor, who worked as a shift supervisor, said in a statement released by the union.

"This is a clear attempt by Starbucks to retaliate against those of us who are leading the union effort at our store and scare other partners." A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that seven workers were fired, but said the terminations were over violations of safety and security policies.

"We respect our partners' rights to organize," the spokesperson told AFP, noting that "we also expect our partners to follow the policies we have at our stores.

" "We are not engaging in any anti-union activities," he added.

In December, two Starbucks stores in Buffalo, New York became the first in the United States to vote to unionize, and workers at more than 50 stores are now trying to do the same.

The coffee chain, which in October announced it was lifting its minimum wage to $15 an hour, has stressed that it is not against organized labor, but argued that the issues raised by workers do not justify a union.

Starbucks Workers United, whose members include the workers in New York, said the company fired employees in Tennessee after they allowed reporters to hold interviews in the store after it had closed for the day.

"Starbucks chose to selectively enforce policies that have not previously been consistently enforced," such as a ban on going behind the counter when no employees are working "as a subterfuge to fire union leaders," the statement said.

The union said it would file charges with the National Labor Relations board.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Firing Fire Vote Company Same Memphis Buffalo New York United States October December

Recent Stories

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Lead ..

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Leadership in Closed Talks - Repor ..

9 hours ago
 EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to B ..

EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to Burundi Imposed in 2016

9 hours ago
 Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt e ..

Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt end

9 hours ago
 Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to ..

Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to face West Indies: ECB

9 hours ago
 Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

9 hours ago
 PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: M ..

PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: Murad Saeed

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>