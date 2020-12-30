Uniper Chief Believes Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Construction Will Be Completed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

German energy company Uniper assumes that construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe will be completed despite sanctions, as around 150 kilometers (31 miles) of the pipeline are yet to be laid, Uniper CEO Andreas Schierenbeck told German newspaper Rheinische Post

"Around 150 kilometers are left. I assume that Nord Stream will complete the gas pipeline construction," Schierenbeck� said.