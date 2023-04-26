UrduPoint.com

Unipro Shares Up By Over 5% After Putin's Response Measures Decree On External Management

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 12:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Shares of German energy company Uniper's Russian subsidiary Unipro grew by over 5% after publication of a new decree on the introduction of external management of foreign shares in the company, according to the latest data by the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) on Wednesday.

Since the opening of trading, the shares jumped in price by 5.2% to 2.25 rubles ($0.028) per share.

By 07:20 GMT, they bound back to 2.167 rubles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a decree on the transfer of foreign assets to temporary management of Russia's Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo) if Russian assets abroad are seized. Uniper's shares in its Russian subsidiary Unipro and shares in Russian subsidiaries of Finnish energy company Fortum are among foreign assets that can be transferred to Rosimushchestvo.

