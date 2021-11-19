UNISAME felicitates SMEDA, MoI&P for new SME policy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) has felicitated the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority ( SMEDA) and the Ministry of Industries and Production (MoI&P) for finalising the SME Policy 2021 to replace the 2007 policy successfully after many years, said a press release issued here on Friday.

It is reported that the policy will hopefully be launched during the current month by prime minister Imran Khan.

UNISAME president Zulfikar Thaver said that in their meetings with SMEDA and MoI&P's officials they have learned that the policy is comprehensive and envisages the different aspects of the major sector and aims at facilitating, encouraging, supporting and helping the entrepreneurs.