UNISAME Welcomes Package Of Concessions For SMEs

Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

UNISAME welcomes package of concessions for SMEs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) has expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Imran Khan for the comprehensive package of concessions for SMEs.

President UNISAME Zulfikar Thaver said the SME sector will further need a comprehensive package for supply of uninterrupted energy and urged PM to ensure regular consistent supply of electricity and gas to the SME units, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Secondly, he has also stressed on need for subsidy on alternate energy and thirdly he pointed out that the SME units have to purchase water at high cost as the water mafia is blocking the supply of line water to the SME units.

UNISAME said that unless and until the SMEs are facilitated fully with proper regular supplies of electricity, gas, water and facilitated with the provision of subsidized alternate renewable energy systems it will not be able to compete globally.

Meanwhile, Chairman SMEs Farmers Association (SMEFA), Haji Muhammad Saeed has also appreciated the package and called for the provision of subsidy for solar energy, seeds, fertilizers, diesel, pesticides and hydroponic farming equipments to enable them to increase productivity and compete in global markets. He said support for SME farmers will reflect increase in exports and curbing inflation.

