UNISMAE urges PCSIR for manufacturing import substitute items

Wed 24th June 2020 | 01:09 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ):Chairman, Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) has urged Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) for manufacturing of import substitute and innovative items from indigenous raw materials.

He also sought the help of the institution to enable SMEs avail the benefit of the Pakistan Innovation Fund (PIF), said a press release issued here Tuesday.

President UNISAME Zulfikar Thaver recalled many years ago when UNISAME team had visited PCSIR laboratories the scientist there had showed them synthetic meat, milk and many other synthetic food items made by them for SMEs which were not commercially exploited due to lack of interest by the promoters.

Thaver said the SMEs are now keen in making milk from rice, other things like peanut butter and egg powder and other items from indigenous raw material and PCSIR can guide the SMEs in this regard as imports have come unaffordable.

The SME investors are also keen to make good cheese for the pizza makers under guidance from PCSIR.

UNISAME announced that one sauce maker has successfully made all imported sauces substitute in Pakistan.

The aim of the Union, he said is to find profitable projects for SMEs, especially for the upper medium entrepreneurs who were in position to set up factories. He said that they are getting offers from Chinese manufacturers for collaboration. But, they want to get the same expertise from home.

He requested the DG PCSIR to consider the prospects and study how best they can work with the stakeholders to promote the SME sector.

UNISAME has institutional support from SMEDA and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) that are very much inclined to finance innovative projects.

