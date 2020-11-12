United Business Forum core committee meeting on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The United business Forum (UBG) has convened its core committee meeting on Saturday, Nov 14 to kick off the second phase of a campaign for the annual election of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Talking to selected representatives of trade associations affiliated with the FPCCI here on Thursday, Chairman UBG Iftikhar Ali Malik said that 27 senior trade leaders from across the country would sit together at core committee meeting to work out the next strategy to sweep election with a thumping majority.

He said that during the first phase of campaign, the major chunk of chambers and trade associations of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab including Islamabad have unanimously assured full support to the UBG candidates in the forthcoming federation election.

He said in the second phase, the UBG leaders would visit Sindh and Balochistan provinces including Karachi to muster support.