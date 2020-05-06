United Business Group leader demands opening of all bank branches to share burden

The United Business Group leader and former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour has urged the federal government and State Bank of Pakistan to issue instructions for opening of all branches of commercial banks to ease difficulties of business community and general masses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ):The United Business Group leader and former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour has urged the federal government and State Bank of Pakistan to issue instructions for opening of all branches of commercial banks to ease difficulties of business community and general masses.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Bilour observed that the selected/designated branches of scheduled banks are overburdened with long rows of utility bills' and commercial depositors/clients like hospitals, plazas, fuel pumps etc, leading to security risk of snatching, rush, increased traffic flow, air and noise pollution, time wastage and exposure to COVID-19.

In order to reduce burdens on selected/designated bank branches, he suggested to open all bank branches with essential staff to share the burden of clients to reduce security risk, traffic flow, air and noise pollution, save time and prevention of COVID-19 spread.

He said due to long queues outside the banks, harsh augments were exchanged between security personnel and clients/depositors.

He urged the federal government and State Bank of Pakistan to open all branches of the scheduled banks instead of selected/designated branches network.