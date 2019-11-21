United Business Group (UBG) kicks off 2nd round of campaign for FPCCI polls

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The United Business Group (UBG) kicked off second round of countrywide election campaign for upcoming annual elections of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), scheduled to be held in the last week of December.

The UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali who is also Senior Vice President of SAARC Chamber in a press statement received here Thursday said that UBG started gaining support from different chambers across the country and accelerated electioneering despite the fact that the opposition was so weak that even without campaign they would win the election by great margin.

Iftikhar Ali said that a working plan has been finalized for second round of the election campaign and all the leaders and workers have come into full action and started the campaign.

He said that UBG leadership worked hard and restored the respect of business community with the government and tried to solve most of the problems and would continue doing so in future as well.

He said that recent simple example of start of refunds of sales and rebate tax was a great achievement of UBG and FPCCI's sitting President Engineer Daroo Khan who worked very hard in this matter.

In this connection, as part of the drive in first phase, the UBG delegation visited regional chambers of Punjab including Sialkot, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Vehari, Khaniwal, Multan and Faisalabad and discussed matters relating to the elections with special reference to the nominations of the candidates for Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and their respective chambers.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that only democracy prevails in trade politics and good reputed businessmen with integrity and dedication were given responsibilities so that they could contribute to image building of FPCCI and resolve issues of the business community. He said that after the success his group would focus on energy, trade and investment and law and order to drive desired economic results.

Talking about ongoing economic scenario, he said that tightening of belt was a must to wear off the intensity of economic challenges. He said that inflation could easily be tackled by increasing production and cutting unnecessary expenditures.