UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

United Business Group (UBG) Kicks Off 2nd Round Of Campaign For FPCCI Polls

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 02:17 PM

United Business Group (UBG) kicks off 2nd round of campaign for FPCCI polls

The United Business Group (UBG) kicked off second round of countrywide election campaign for upcoming annual elections of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), scheduled to be held in the last week of December

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The United Business Group (UBG) kicked off second round of countrywide election campaign for upcoming annual elections of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), scheduled to be held in the last week of December.

The UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali who is also Senior Vice President of SAARC Chamber in a press statement received here Thursday said that UBG started gaining support from different chambers across the country and accelerated electioneering despite the fact that the opposition was so weak that even without campaign they would win the election by great margin.

Iftikhar Ali said that a working plan has been finalized for second round of the election campaign and all the leaders and workers have come into full action and started the campaign.

He said that UBG leadership worked hard and restored the respect of business community with the government and tried to solve most of the problems and would continue doing so in future as well.

He said that recent simple example of start of refunds of sales and rebate tax was a great achievement of UBG and FPCCI's sitting President Engineer Daroo Khan who worked very hard in this matter.

In this connection, as part of the drive in first phase, the UBG delegation visited regional chambers of Punjab including Sialkot, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Vehari, Khaniwal, Multan and Faisalabad and discussed matters relating to the elections with special reference to the nominations of the candidates for Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and their respective chambers.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that only democracy prevails in trade politics and good reputed businessmen with integrity and dedication were given responsibilities so that they could contribute to image building of FPCCI and resolve issues of the business community. He said that after the success his group would focus on energy, trade and investment and law and order to drive desired economic results.

Talking about ongoing economic scenario, he said that tightening of belt was a must to wear off the intensity of economic challenges. He said that inflation could easily be tackled by increasing production and cutting unnecessary expenditures.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Business Punjab Chambers Of Commerce Law And Order Democracy Okara Sargodha Gujranwala Sialkot Vehari Chamber December All From Government Industry Opposition Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Foreign Minister inquires after Naeem Ul Haq at ho ..

8 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.22 a barrel W ..

36 minutes ago

Meera Passes driving test in New York

39 minutes ago

Smog turns air 'hazardous' in Lahore and adjoining ..

24 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposes of contempt of ..

24 minutes ago

Tokyo 2020 unveils 15,000-seat Olympic aquatics ce ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.