United Business Group Will Win The FPCCI Election With A Huge Majority: Zafar Bakhtawari

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2023 | 08:58 PM

The United Business Group (UBG) has expressed confidence in winning the upcoming FPCCI election with a huge majority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The United Business Group (UBG) has expressed confidence in winning the upcoming FPCCI election with a huge majority.

The group's secretary general, Zafar Bakhtawari on Wednesday said that the UBG has fielded the best candidates to convey the voice of the business community to the houses of power and decision-making forces. He also said that the business community of the country is equally responsible for the current economic situation, and that the UBG has the best solutions to improve the economy.

Bakhtawari also welcomed the joining of Qurban Ali, the group leader of All Chamber of Commerce Gilgit Baltistan, to the UBG. Ali said that there are nine chambers bodies in Gilgit Baltistan out of which 8 are joining UBG today, and that he has full confidence in the UBG's candidates.

The UBG's presidential candidate, Atif Ikram Shaikh, said that he is confident in winning the election and that he will play a role in solving the problems of the business community in the context of the current economic situation.

He also said that the UBG will win the FPCCI election with a huge majority.

President UBG Sindh Province, Khalid Tawab, said that the Election Commission is made in such a way that it is acceptable to both parties, but that it is not enough to change one person, and that the entire Election Commission should be changed. He also said that the UBG demands that an Election Commission consisting of retired judges should be formed.

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce Ahsan Bakhtawari said that United Business Group has a heavy responsibility on its shoulders, and that Gilgit-Baltistan is looking back. He said that the Islamabad Chamber organized an International tourism summit in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Chairman Funder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik said that Atif Ikram Shaikh will play an active role in solving the problems of the business community after winning.

