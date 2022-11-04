UrduPoint.com

United States, Allies Agree On Parameters Of Russian Oil Price Cap - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The United States and its allies have reached an agreement on the conditions when the price cap will apply to oil from Russia, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources.

Earlier in the day, according to US media, the member nations of the Group of Seven (G7) nations and Australia have agreed to set a fixed instead of a floating price for Russian oil upon concluding the price cap deal later in November, while the initial price has not yet been set.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the price cap will be applied only to initial sales to buyers on the land of seaborne Russian oil loads, which means that further resales would not fall under the rules. Intermediary sales of Russian oil at sea will also fall under the cap, however Russian oil that has been refined into petroleum products will not be capped.

