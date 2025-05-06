Open Menu

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Starts Art Gala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has opened two-day Art Gala by arranging visual art, graphic and textile designs related to handicrafts, painting and other material.

UAF spokesman said here on Tuesday that about 100 stalls were put on display by the students of Department of Art and Design, Faculty of Arts and Humanities UAF.

He said that art lovers in droves thronged the university to enjoy colors of the artwork which depicted creativity and entrepreneurial skills of the students.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Caption (retired) Nadeem Nasir was chief guest of the inaugural ceremony while former Vice Chancellor UAF Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan attended it as guest of honor.

Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Dr Shazia Ramzan, Dr Najma Afzal, Deputy Registrar/Technical Staff Officer Muhammad Asif Siddiq, Dr Kiran Khalid, Director Research Dr Imran Arshad, Verdah Tariq, Adnan Baig, Artist Muhammad Asif and others were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir said that it is heartening to see such creativity and passion among the students.

He said that art is not just a hobby but a powerful way to express thoughts and emotions. The art galas help the students to gain confidence and connect with their culture, he added.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the art gala reflected dedication and hidden talent of the students. Along with academic learning, such creative platforms are imperative for personality grooming, he added.

He said that UAF has always played a vital role in nurturing and refining inner traits and creative abilities of the students.

Prof Dr Shazia Ramzan said that it is need of the hour to promote the entrepreneurship among the youth so that they can become job provider rather than job seekers.

She said that the university is striving hard to facilitate the students with opportunities to explore their creative potential and showcase their skills.

The purpose behind the art gala is celebration of imagination, culture and teamwork, she added.

