- Home
- Business
- News
- University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to ink LoI with Azerbaijani University for agriculture re ..
University Of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) To Ink LoI With Azerbaijani University For Agriculture Research
Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 07:32 PM
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Azerbaijan State Agriculture University Ganja would ink a Letter of Intent (LoI) very soon as both the institutes have agreed to join hands to collaborate in area of agriculture research and academia
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Azerbaijan State Agriculture University Ganja would ink a Letter of Intent (LoI) very soon as both the institutes have agreed to join hands to collaborate in area of agriculture research and academia.
It was discussed at the meeting of UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan with Deputy Treasurer UAF Umar Saeed as Umar Saeed has recently returned from BAKU (Azerbaijan) after attending COP29 as Climate Leader.
On the request of Majnun Mammadov Minister for Agriculture, a LUMS alumnus, he met Ministry of Agriculture Azerbaijan’s representative including Dr. Rashad Farajov, Director of International Cooperation and Rector of Azerbaijan State Agriculture University Ganja Zafar Gurbanov and finalized a Letter of Intent (LoI) for collaboration between two universities.
Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that the collaboration with bring the tangible results in term of learning from each other's experience and work together in the areas of mutual concerns. He added that the UAF was maintaining the excellent relations across the globe and housing different international centers including Pak Korea Nutrition Center, Center for Advanced Studies and Chinese Confucius Institute.
In the visit to Baku, Umar Saeed also called on Rafeal Husseinov, Deputy Speaker of Milli Mejlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan) and also Director of Niazmi Ganjavi Museum of Literature at BAKU.
Umer Saeed requested his expertise for establishing Agriculture Heritage Museum at University of Agriculture, Faisalabad and he has very kindly consented to collaborate with UAF.
"The people of Azerbaijan are very beautiful, Attractive and peaceful. They love Pakistan and Pakistani People. We are looking forward very bright future of collaboration between two nations and particularly between Universities of Pakistan and Azerbaijan," Umer Saeed said.
He attended climate Innovation Zones (COP29) events at MARRIOT Baku and participated in the discussions held in Green Zone arranged by the Mckinsey & Deloitte. He also attended world climate Summit at Heydar Aliye Convention Centre BAKU.
Recent Stories
FDA launches crackdown against illegal housing schemes
LESCO collects Rs 8.6m from 278 defaulters in 24 hours
Afghan refugees minister killed by suicide blast
Red Zone commandos given briefing for enhanced vigilance, discipline
LESCO detects 514 power pilferers in 24 hours
IPO, IPRE collaborate to strengthen intellectual property rights enforcement
IWMB unveils master plan for Margalla Viewpoint revitalization, aiming for ecolo ..
Crime rate witnesses 18 % decrease in federal capital during 2024: Senate told
BISP supports 721,000 families in Multan division, Senate told
Private hospital stopped kidney transplantation
Seminar held to celebrate International Anti-Corruption Day
Pakistan, ADB reaffirm commitment to mutual cooperation, climate action
More Stories From Business
-
FPCCI launches Pakistan-EU Forum to bolster trade, investment34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, ADB reaffirm commitment to mutual cooperation, climate action12 minutes ago
-
Ex-FCCI President nominated as Chairman of Advisory Council1 hour ago
-
China's auto sector achieves strong growth in November2 hours ago
-
ADB approves 500 mln USD loan to boost public funds efficiency in Philippines12 minutes ago
-
SECP launches policy framework to enhance women financial inclusion2 hours ago
-
Stocks struggle for direction before US inflation data4 minutes ago
-
ADB approves $200 million loan for improvement of electricity transmission system4 minutes ago
-
PSX turns around, gains 1,913 points3 hours ago
-
Prudent policies start paying dividends as Pakistan’s Global Consumer Index improves: Economic Adv ..3 hours ago
-
Pakistan to establish 'gem and jewelry city', export processing center3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 11 pasia against dollar5 minutes ago