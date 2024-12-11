University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to ink LoI with Azerbaijani University for agriculture research

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Azerbaijan State Agriculture University Ganja would ink a Letter of Intent (LoI) very soon as both the institutes have agreed to join hands to collaborate in area of agriculture research and academia

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Azerbaijan State Agriculture University Ganja would ink a Letter of Intent (LoI) very soon as both the institutes have agreed to join hands to collaborate in area of agriculture research and academia.

It was discussed at the meeting of UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan with Deputy Treasurer UAF Umar Saeed as Umar Saeed has recently returned from BAKU (Azerbaijan) after attending COP29 as Climate Leader.

On the request of Majnun Mammadov Minister for Agriculture, a LUMS alumnus, he met Ministry of Agriculture Azerbaijan’s representative including Dr. Rashad Farajov, Director of International Cooperation and Rector of Azerbaijan State Agriculture University Ganja Zafar Gurbanov and finalized a Letter of Intent (LoI) for collaboration between two universities.

Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that the collaboration with bring the tangible results in term of learning from each other's experience and work together in the areas of mutual concerns. He added that the UAF was maintaining the excellent relations across the globe and housing different international centers including Pak Korea Nutrition Center, Center for Advanced Studies and Chinese Confucius Institute.

In the visit to Baku, Umar Saeed also called on Rafeal Husseinov, Deputy Speaker of Milli Mejlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan) and also Director of Niazmi Ganjavi Museum of Literature at BAKU.

Umer Saeed requested his expertise for establishing Agriculture Heritage Museum at University of Agriculture, Faisalabad and he has very kindly consented to collaborate with UAF.

"The people of Azerbaijan are very beautiful, Attractive and peaceful. They love Pakistan and Pakistani People. We are looking forward very bright future of collaboration between two nations and particularly between Universities of Pakistan and Azerbaijan," Umer Saeed said.

He attended climate Innovation Zones (COP29) events at MARRIOT Baku and participated in the discussions held in Green Zone arranged by the Mckinsey & Deloitte. He also attended world climate Summit at Heydar Aliye Convention Centre BAKU.