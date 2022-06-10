UrduPoint.com

University Of Malakand Organizes Youth Entrepreneurship Development Workshop

Published June 10, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The business Incubation Centre University of Malakand (UoM) in collaboration with Small & Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) organized a one-day training workshop on "Youth Entrepreneurship Development," said a press release issued here on Friday.

The event was organized under the auspices of the National Business Development Programme (NBDP) of SMEDA. Students of the Department of Chemistry and other departments as well as faculty members attended the event at large.

The Resource Person for the event was Mr Imran Inam.

The students talked about the importance of entrepreneurship and its adoption as a career and vast opportunities available in different sectors.

The Vice Chancellor UoM Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad, who was chief guest on the occasion, highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship, various achievements of the university in the field of entrepreneurship, and the support he is willing to provide to student entrepreneurs.

He urged the students of UoM to engage in entrepreneurship/business startups.

Prof Dr. Sultan Alam Kakakhel, Chairman, Department of Chemistry, UoM also attended and extended generous support in organizing the training at University of Malakanad .

