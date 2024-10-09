University of Technology organizes SCIE-Tech Expo 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The University of Technology (UoT) Nowshera in collaboration with district administration organized a SCIE-TECH Expo 2024 in Nowshera on Wednesday.

The purpose of the expo was the highlighting of the success stories of the students, inventors and expert of the industrial sector and their bringing on a single platform.

Various research oriented projects in science, information technology, e-commerce and technical education were put on display in the exhibition.

The exhibition was jointly inaugurated by the Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nowshera, Irfanullah Mehsud.

In his welcome address, Vice-Chancellor of the University highlighted the role of technical education in creating of inventors in future.

In this expo of the science, technical studies and expertise, students presented modern projects in science and technical studies and skills and e-commerce and the submitted innovative projects were reviewed by a panel of experts.

In this way, prizes were also awarded to the best three projects that met the highest standards and masterpieces of creativity.

Speaking at the event the Special Assistant appreciated the creativity of the students and encouraged them to improve their scientific, creative and research-oriented efforts and termed the exhibition an important step towards highlighting the scientific, research and creative projects.

He said that linkages between technical education academia and industries are very important to prepare skill labour force to meet the demand of domestic and international market of industries.

