Open Menu

University Of Technology Organizes SCIE-Tech Expo 2024

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 04:30 PM

University of Technology organizes SCIE-Tech Expo 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The University of Technology (UoT) Nowshera in collaboration with district administration organized a SCIE-TECH Expo 2024 in Nowshera on Wednesday.

The purpose of the expo was the highlighting of the success stories of the students, inventors and expert of the industrial sector and their bringing on a single platform.

Various research oriented projects in science, information technology, e-commerce and technical education were put on display in the exhibition.

The exhibition was jointly inaugurated by the Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nowshera, Irfanullah Mehsud.

In his welcome address, Vice-Chancellor of the University highlighted the role of technical education in creating of inventors in future.

In this expo of the science, technical studies and expertise, students presented modern projects in science and technical studies and skills and e-commerce and the submitted innovative projects were reviewed by a panel of experts.

In this way, prizes were also awarded to the best three projects that met the highest standards and masterpieces of creativity.

Speaking at the event the Special Assistant appreciated the creativity of the students and encouraged them to improve their scientific, creative and research-oriented efforts and termed the exhibition an important step towards highlighting the scientific, research and creative projects.

He said that linkages between technical education academia and industries are very important to prepare skill labour force to meet the demand of domestic and international market of industries.

APP/aqk

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Education Nowshera Market Commerce Event Best Labour

Recent Stories

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

7 minutes ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

41 minutes ago
 Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

48 minutes ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

53 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

1 hour ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

1 hour ago
realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

2 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

2 hours ago
 Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK ..

Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Ja ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..

2 hours ago
 Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency ..

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..

3 hours ago
 PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business