Tue 08th October 2019 | 02:48 PM

Unknown Militants Blow Up Oil Pipeline in Yemen's Shabwah Province - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) An explosion perpetrated by unidentified militants on Monday evening hit an oil pipeline in the Shabwah province in southeastern Yemen, a source from the local authorities told Sputnik.

According to the source, the blast hit the pipeline, which delivers crude oil from Ayad area in Shabwah province to Al Nushima oil port.

The explosion caused a huge fire that was seen from a long distance, the source said.

Oil pipelines in the oil-rich Shabwah province have been subjected to repeated sabotage.

On June 24, unknown perpetrators blew up a pipeline which links the Ayad gas fields with Al Nushima oil port.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi movement has been ongoing since 2015. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people � nearly 80 percent of the country's population � currently in need of aid and protection.

More Stories From Business

