Open Menu

Unprecedented Growth Of Banking Sector Plays Role In Stabilizing Economy: Qaisar

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 07:44 PM

Unprecedented growth of banking sector plays role in stabilizing economy: Qaisar

Unprecedented growth of the banking sector has not only enhanced profitability of the banks but also played a key role in stabilizing the national economy, said Mr. Qaisar Shams Gucha, Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Unprecedented growth of the banking sector has not only enhanced profitability of the banks but also played a key role in stabilizing the national economy, said Mr. Qaisar Shams Gucha, Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He was talking to Mr. Muhammad Fahad, Regional Manager Allied Bank Limited (ABL), who met him in his office along with his team. Mr. Qaisar expressed satisfaction that ABL was a totally home grown bank with full Pakistani participation. He said that a drastic cut in policy rate has made financing easy which will spur industrial, commercial and business activities in the country.

He said that ABL was also sponsoring various national events to improve the overall image of Pakistan and hoped that FCCI and ABL would collaborate to explore new avenues of mutual cooperation.

Meanwhile, Mr. Talha Anwar Country Head Al-Meezan Investment also visited FCCI and had a detailed discussion with Senior Vice President Qaisar Shams Gucha.

Mr. Talha congratulated the business community of Faisalabad on the golden jubilee celebrations of FCCI.

He assured that Al-Meezan investment would fully cooperate with FCCI to make these events historic and memorable.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi meets with Israeli officials, ..

Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi meets with Israeli officials, Knesset members in Jerusalem

3 seconds ago
 UAE participates in 8th Indian Ocean Conference in ..

UAE participates in 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat

15 minutes ago
 TikToker Seema Gul alias ‘Psycho Arbab’ died d ..

TikToker Seema Gul alias ‘Psycho Arbab’ died due to overdose of intoxicating ..

18 minutes ago
 Police secure physical remand of prime suspect in ..

Police secure physical remand of prime suspect in Dr. Akash murder case

29 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance launches IPSAS certification t ..

Ministry of Finance launches IPSAS certification to strengthen financial experti ..

30 minutes ago
 Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on Gaza on Mar ..

Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on Gaza on March 4

30 minutes ago
Unprecedented growth of banking sector plays role ..

Unprecedented growth of banking sector plays role in stabilizing economy: Qaisar

1 minute ago
 Expired cold drinks seized at hospitals’ canteen ..

Expired cold drinks seized at hospitals’ canteens

few seconds
 UK court backs £3 bn loan for indebted Thames Wat ..

UK court backs £3 bn loan for indebted Thames Water

10 seconds ago
 German auto supplier Continental to cut 3,000 more ..

German auto supplier Continental to cut 3,000 more jobs

12 seconds ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian cricketers final ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian cricketers finally wear jersey of pint name of ..

41 minutes ago
 Grand cleanup operation launched

Grand cleanup operation launched

14 seconds ago

More Stories From Business