Unprecedented Growth Of Banking Sector Plays Role In Stabilizing Economy: Qaisar
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 07:44 PM
Unprecedented growth of the banking sector has not only enhanced profitability of the banks but also played a key role in stabilizing the national economy, said Mr. Qaisar Shams Gucha, Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)
He was talking to Mr. Muhammad Fahad, Regional Manager Allied Bank Limited (ABL), who met him in his office along with his team. Mr. Qaisar expressed satisfaction that ABL was a totally home grown bank with full Pakistani participation. He said that a drastic cut in policy rate has made financing easy which will spur industrial, commercial and business activities in the country.
He said that ABL was also sponsoring various national events to improve the overall image of Pakistan and hoped that FCCI and ABL would collaborate to explore new avenues of mutual cooperation.
Meanwhile, Mr. Talha Anwar Country Head Al-Meezan Investment also visited FCCI and had a detailed discussion with Senior Vice President Qaisar Shams Gucha.
Mr. Talha congratulated the business community of Faisalabad on the golden jubilee celebrations of FCCI.
He assured that Al-Meezan investment would fully cooperate with FCCI to make these events historic and memorable.
