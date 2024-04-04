Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Spokesperson on Thursday said that all unregistered wholesalers, retailers, dealers and all shopkeepers must register by 30 April 2024 under Trader Friendly Scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Spokesperson on Thursday said that all unregistered wholesalers, retailers, dealers and all shopkeepers must register by 30 April 2024 under Trader Friendly Scheme.

He said that already registered shopkeepers don't need to re-register for the Scheme. The scheme is open to all retailers, including Tier-1 retailers, said a FBR statement issued here.

Income tax paid in monthly electricity bills can be adjusted at the time of payment under Scheme.