Unregistered Sellers Must Register By April 30 For Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 08:53 PM
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Spokesperson on Thursday said that all unregistered wholesalers, retailers, dealers and all shopkeepers must register by 30 April 2024 under Trader Friendly Scheme
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Spokesperson on Thursday said that all unregistered wholesalers, retailers, dealers and all shopkeepers must register by 30 April 2024 under Trader Friendly Scheme.
He said that already registered shopkeepers don't need to re-register for the Scheme. The scheme is open to all retailers, including Tier-1 retailers, said a FBR statement issued here.
Income tax paid in monthly electricity bills can be adjusted at the time of payment under Scheme.
Recent Stories
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water
Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM
Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani
Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..
ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir outline ..
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $13.379 billion31 minutes ago
-
Govt to provide policy support to industrial sector in upcoming Budget5 minutes ago
-
Stocks rise on eve of US payrolls; gold shines31 minutes ago
-
Govt asked to increase FED on tobacco instead of GST on fuel to lower public burden3 hours ago
-
TTB directed to bring transparency in examination system3 hours ago
-
Comprehensive measures in progress to enhance tax net: FBR4 hours ago
-
SBP announces Eid holidays from 10 to 12 April3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Japan sign two projects in weather surveillance, health sectors4 hours ago
-
Oil prices hit fresh five-month high3 hours ago
-
Shaikhani lauds introduction of blue passport for businessmen5 hours ago
-
Europe stocks rise on eve of US payrolls; gold shines3 hours ago
-
Yellen in China to press officials on tech industry subsidies3 hours ago