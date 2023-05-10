UrduPoint.com

Unrest Hits Rupee, Weakens By Rs5.38 Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023 | 06:32 PM

Pakistani rupee suffered a Rs 5.38 devaluation against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday due to unrest created by the PTI riots and closed at Rs 290.22 against the previous day's closing of Rs284.84

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 292 and Rs 296, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs5.28 to close at Rs317.96 against the last day's closing of Rs 312.68, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen gained 03 paisas to close at Rs 2.14, whereas a surge of Rs7.28 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 366.26 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 358.98.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went up by Rs1.47 and Rs1.43 to close at Rs79.03 and Rs77.38, respectively.

