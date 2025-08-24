(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) As the global shift toward renewable energy accelerates, Pakistan remains behind the curve, with only 12.2% of its electricity sourced from renewables, which is a stark contrast to the progress made by regional peers.

Despite abundant solar, wind, coal, and hydro-power potential, the country continues to face a chronic energy crisis marked by rolling blackouts, high power tariffs, outdated infrastructure, and growing public dissatisfaction.

“Pakistan’s power woes are deeply rooted in decades of underinvestment in sustainable energy solutions,” said Professor Dr Zilakat Malik, former Chairman of the Economics Department at the University of Peshawar, in a conversation with APP.

“Our reliance on imported fossil fuels—expensive and subject to global market volatility—has ballooned the circular debt and exposed our fragile electricity grid.”

According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2024-25, the country's total installed power generation capacity stands at 46,605 MW, heavily skewed toward thermal sources (55.7%), followed by hydro-power (24.4%), nuclear (7.8%), and renewables (12.2%). Over half of this electricity is generated by Independent Power Producers (IPPs)—a model criticized for costly generation and inflexible "take-or-pay" contracts that obligate the government to pay for unused electricity.

Amid energy shortfall, the coal reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) represent an underutilized asset that could significantly reduce reliance on imported fuels.

“KP holds substantial coal deposits, particularly in Hangu-Orakzai, Cherat, Gulakhel, and Dara Adamkhel, with total estimated reserves around 120 million tons, primarily in the Hangu formation,” Dr. Malik explained.

Despite the huge potential, these reserves remain largely untapped due to outdated dog-hole mining techniques and the lack of comprehensive 3D geological mapping and poor investment.

With the right investment and oversight, KP’s coal could play a critical short-term role in energy security provided it is exploited responsibly and sustainably.

“Our energy mix requires urgent diversification,” Dr. Malik emphasized. “Pakistan northwestern belt are blessed with renewable resources, but even our domestic coal—if extracted and used under modern environmental standards—can help bridge the energy gap.”

Pakistan’s energy infrastructure includes successful models such as the 1320 MW Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant, which has been lauded for its operational reliability.

A plant spokesperson attributed its performance to a rigorous Total Quality Management (TQM) approach that integrates Quality Assurance (QA) and Quality Control (QC).

“Our commitment to quality goes beyond compliance,” the spokesperson said. “It’s about fostering trust, safety, and long-term operational efficiency.”

The plant houses a state-of-the-art metal testing laboratory, equipped with high-tech instruments including HS610e Ultrasonic Flaw Detector – for internal defect detection, XL 2800C Handheld Alloy Analyzer – using XRF technology to assess material composition, DM2700M Metallographic Microscope – for microstructural analysis, Magnetic Flaw Detectors for weld inspection, HT2000A Leeb Hardness Tester – to evaluate material strength and Olympus 27MG Ultrasonic Thickness Gauge for corrosion monitoring.

“These tools allow early detection of wear and weaknesses, enabling preventative maintenance and extending equipment lifespan,” the spokesperson added.

Experts argue that this model of proactive maintenance and stringent quality protocols should be replicated across both thermal and renewable energy projects, ensuring efficiency and safety in future energy infrastructure.

While coal may have a temporary role, the long-term future lies in decarbonization.

Dr Malik said yet Pakistan’s transition to renewables has hit roadblocks. One significant setback was the reduction of the net metering buyback rate for surplus solar power from Rs27 to Rs10 per unit which has discouraged both residential and commercial adoption.

Policy inconsistencies, technical constraints, and lack of incentives continue to stall progress at a time when climate pressures and economic imperatives demand swift action.

“Economic growth is impossible without energy security,” Dr Malik reiterated. “And today, energy security means a diversified mix led by renewables.”

As Pakistan grapples with simultaneous energy shortages, overpopulation and climate change, transitioning to clean energy is no longer just an environmental responsibility rather is an economic necessity.

From KP’s coal to solar-rich plains and wind corridors, the country has the resources. What’s needed now is vision, investment, and consistency in policy to turn potential into power and power into progress.

