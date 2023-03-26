UrduPoint.com

UoP, KP-EZDMC Join Hand For Beautification Of Economic Zone

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairperson of the Art & Design Department, University of Peshawar (UoP), Dr Zile Huma held a meeting with Zone Manager, Peshawar Economic Zone, the other day, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

During the meeting, she promised that Art & Design Department will support Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC) in promoting and enhancing the beautification of the Peshawar Economic Zone.

They agreed to initiate their work from Road No.1 through the installation of signboards on visible spots in the economic zone.

The team of PEZ and the Art & Design Department showed their willingness to work together with their mutual interest and they will support KPEZDMC-PEZ to continue the beautification in the Zone.

The Art & Design Department will be in close liaison with the Management of PEZ for the said purpose.

This beautification will not only make PEZ a model zone but rather will also definitely attract other entrepreneurs to invest in Peshawar Economic Zone and will play their role in industrialization in the province.

