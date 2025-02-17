UoP to organize conference on sustainable utilization of natural resources

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The National Centre of Excellence in Geology (NCEG), University of Peshawar is organizing a two-day 4th International Conference on Sustainable Utilization of Natural Resources (SUNR 2025) on February 19-20.

The conference will gather international and national researchers, scholars, eminent scientists, policymakers, industrialists and entrepreneurs to exchange and insights on various scientific challenges and advancements.

Key themes will include energy resources, mineral exploration, agriculture, environmental and water management, climate change, sustainable resource management, natural hazards and the construction industry.

