UoP To Organize Conference On Sustainable Utilization Of Natural Resources
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 07:46 PM
The National Centre of Excellence in Geology (NCEG), University of Peshawar is organizing a two-day 4th International Conference on Sustainable Utilization of Natural Resources (SUNR 2025) on February 19-20
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The National Centre of Excellence in Geology (NCEG), University of Peshawar is organizing a two-day 4th International Conference on Sustainable Utilization of Natural Resources (SUNR 2025) on February 19-20.
The conference will gather international and national researchers, scholars, eminent scientists, policymakers, industrialists and entrepreneurs to exchange and insights on various scientific challenges and advancements.
Key themes will include energy resources, mineral exploration, agriculture, environmental and water management, climate change, sustainable resource management, natural hazards and the construction industry.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Imran Khan cannot be left in isolation at mercy of Adiala jail: Faisal Chaudhry
Drug supplier sentenced to 9 years imprisonment
Jewish man arrested in Florida after shooting 2 Israelis he thought were Palesti ..
PA Speaker highlights significance of parliamentary committees
UoP to organize conference on sustainable utilization of natural resources
Famous Singers, comedians entertained Larkana peoples in Lahooti Mela
Reception in honour of drama Director Rafiq Essani to be held on Feb 21
DDAC Chairman reviewed development, sanitation efforts
Immunization campaign "BIG Catch-up" inaugurated
Umar Ayub urges judiciary to assert its authority
Minority Card distribution ceremony held
Remittances increases by 32% this year. Tarar
More Stories From Business
-
UoP to organize conference on sustainable utilization of natural resources4 minutes ago
-
Ahsan prioritize for ability to leverage 5G potential, for Socio-economic transformation32 minutes ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs1700 per tola in Pakistan43 minutes ago
-
Food group exports increase by 18.17% to $4.613 bn in 7 months49 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal Khan emphasizes Industry-Government collaboration3 hours ago
-
Commerce minister emphasizes on 'Industry-Government Collaboration'3 hours ago
-
Textile exports up by 10.60 pc to $10.77 bln in 7 months3 hours ago
-
Pakistan eyes export expansion to KSA under its Vision 20304 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar2 hours ago
-
Japan 2024 growth slows despite stronger fourth quarter2 hours ago
-
The Exchange Companies Association (ECA) issues kerb currency market2 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim6 hours ago