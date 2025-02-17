Open Menu

UoP To Organize Conference On Sustainable Utilization Of Natural Resources

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 07:46 PM

UoP to organize conference on sustainable utilization of natural resources

The National Centre of Excellence in Geology (NCEG), University of Peshawar is organizing a two-day 4th International Conference on Sustainable Utilization of Natural Resources (SUNR 2025) on February 19-20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The National Centre of Excellence in Geology (NCEG), University of Peshawar is organizing a two-day 4th International Conference on Sustainable Utilization of Natural Resources (SUNR 2025) on February 19-20.

The conference will gather international and national researchers, scholars, eminent scientists, policymakers, industrialists and entrepreneurs to exchange and insights on various scientific challenges and advancements.

Key themes will include energy resources, mineral exploration, agriculture, environmental and water management, climate change, sustainable resource management, natural hazards and the construction industry.

APP/aqk

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Imran Khan cannot be left in isolation at mercy of ..

Imran Khan cannot be left in isolation at mercy of Adiala jail: Faisal Chaudhry

4 minutes ago
 Drug supplier sentenced to 9 years imprisonment

Drug supplier sentenced to 9 years imprisonment

4 minutes ago
 Jewish man arrested in Florida after shooting 2 Is ..

Jewish man arrested in Florida after shooting 2 Israelis he thought were Palesti ..

4 minutes ago
 PA Speaker highlights significance of parliamentar ..

PA Speaker highlights significance of parliamentary committees

4 minutes ago
 UoP to organize conference on sustainable utilizat ..

UoP to organize conference on sustainable utilization of natural resources

4 minutes ago
 Famous Singers, comedians entertained Larkana peop ..

Famous Singers, comedians entertained Larkana peoples in Lahooti Mela

4 minutes ago
Reception in honour of drama Director Rafiq Essani ..

Reception in honour of drama Director Rafiq Essani to be held on Feb 21

4 minutes ago
 DDAC Chairman reviewed development, sanitation eff ..

DDAC Chairman reviewed development, sanitation efforts

4 minutes ago
 Immunization campaign "BIG Catch-up" inaugurated

Immunization campaign "BIG Catch-up" inaugurated

4 minutes ago
 Umar Ayub urges judiciary to assert its authority

Umar Ayub urges judiciary to assert its authority

19 minutes ago
 Minority Card distribution ceremony held

Minority Card distribution ceremony held

13 minutes ago
 Remittances increases by 32% this year. Tarar

Remittances increases by 32% this year. Tarar

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business