UoS Inks MoU With SCCI

Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2024 | 06:29 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) In a significant move to bolster educational and professional development opportunities, the Malik Feroze Khan Noon Business School at the University of Sargodha has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The agreement was formalized by Professor Dr. Irfan Shehzad, Director of the Business School, and Khawaja Yasir Qayyum, the newly elected President of the Chamber.

The signing ceremony was attended by Professor Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, as the chief guest. Faculty members and newly elected officials of the Chamber were also present to witness the event.

Under this agreement, both institutions have committed to fostering educational and professional growth opportunities.

The Malik Feroze Khan Noon Business School, established in 2003 as the Department of Business Administration, is now recognized as a premier institution for business education in Sargodha. The school boasts a team of experienced faculty, including 3 professors, 2 associate professors, 5 assistant professors, and 33 lecturers.

The Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry, one of the prominent chambers in Punjab, extends its influence across the Sargodha division and has over 1,500 members. The collaboration aims to conduct research for local businesses and promote business studies, preparing the next generation of entrepreneurs.

This partnership marks a significant step towards enhancing the academic and professional landscape in Sargodha, promising mutual benefits for both the educational and business communities.

