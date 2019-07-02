Up-gradation of textile sector is imperative: FCCI SVP

Up-gradation of textile sector is imperative to maintain the inherent edge of Faisalabad in national economy and textile exports, said Mian Tanveer Ahmed, senior vice president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) : Up-gradation of textile sector is imperative to maintain the inherent edge of Faisalabad in national economy and textile exports, said Mian Tanveer Ahmed, senior vice president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He headed a delegation of FCCI, which participated in the International Textile Machinery Association (ITMA) Fair held in Barcelona, Spain from June 20 to 26.

Upon his return to Pakistan, he underlined the importance of textile sector and said that in changed environment, we must upgrade our textile sector to remain competitive in international markets.

He said that the ITMA was one of the biggest exhibitions of latest and most modern textile machinery which was attended by textile traders from all around the world.

He said that Faisalabad-based industrialists had detailed meetings with textile machinery manufacturers but many of them could not finalize their deals due to the prevailing uncertainty in the country.

He said that in future, the FCCI would avoid sending delegations during budget formulation as during this period the industrialists could not evaluate the financial impact of their bargains.

He said that members of the FCCI delegation also had a meeting with Pakistani Ambassador in Madrid, Khayam Akbar and Commercial Attache Dr Hamid Ali and discussed various strategies to give quantum jump to Pakistani exports in this country.

The delegation also visited historical, cultural and touristic spots of Spain in addition to participate in six-day ITMA fair, he added.