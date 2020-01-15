UrduPoint.com
Up To $8Bln Per Year Needed To Implement Putin's Proposed Measures - Kudrin

Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:45 PM

Up to $8Bln Per Year Needed to Implement Putin's Proposed Measures - Kudrin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) From 400 to 500 billion rubles per year ($6.5-8 billion), or 0.4-0.5 percent of the GDP, will be needed to implement the measures that Russian President Vladimir Putin has put forward in his annual address to the national legislature, Accounts Chamber Chairman Alexei Kudrin said on Wednesday.

"All the measures are quite expensive, from 400 to 500 billion rubles per year will be needed for their implementation, I mean all the economic measures, including the social ones. Of course, it will be necessary to procure additional resources, in the amount of approximately 0.4-0.5 percent of the GDP," Kudrin told reporters.

