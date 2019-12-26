Up to Minsk to Negotiate With Russia Kazakh Oil Transit - Kazakh Energy Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Since Minsk has come up with the idea of Kazakh oil deliveries to Belarus through the Druzhba pipeline, it is up to Belarus to conduct transit negotiations with Russia, the press secretary of the Kazakh Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

Kazakh Ambassador to Belarus Askar Beisenbayev said earlier in the day that a verbal agreement had been reached with Russia's Transneft on the oil transit. Meanwhile, Transneft said it had not received any request on the matter either from Kazakhstan or from Belarus.

"Possible deliveries of oil from Kazakhstan to Belarus through Druzhba are a Belarusian initiative, and the Kazakh side has noted the need for Belarus-Russia negotiations about such transit," Nurlybek Zhenisbek said.

He added that Kazakhstan and Belarus were now engaged in coordination of the oil deliveries agreement.

"Negotiations continue ... We have reached consensus in general. Now we should undergo domestic procedures of coordination with other ministries, as well as a linguistic and a scientific-legal expert evaluation. When we agree on volumes with the Belarusian side, then it will be possible to discuss transport routes, to conduct negotiations with Russian colleagues," Zhenisbek said.