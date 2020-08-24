UrduPoint.com
Upcoming India-Russia Summit To Address Defense Cooperation - Ambassador

Mon 24th August 2020 | 07:26 PM

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Defense industry cooperation will be one of key areas of collaboration between India and Russia that will be addressed at the upcoming India-Russia bilateral summit, Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the ambassador announced that the next Russian-Indian summit with President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planned for November.

"[The Indian-Russian bilateral summit] will cover all issues � political, economic, trade, energy. And, of course, defense cooperation will be one of the main pillars of cooperation," Varma said on the sidelines of the ARMY 2020 defense industry forum.

"We expect some very major announcements, including Russian support for the Make in India program of Prime Minister Modi. Russia has extended very positive support, we are very grateful for that," the diplomat added.

