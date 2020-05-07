NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Eight people died on Thursday in the Indian city of Visakhapatnam, the eastern state of Andhra Pradesh, as a result of leakage of toxic gas from a chemical plant, the media reported.

Earlier in the day, regional authorities confirmed that the incident claimed five lives. Meanwhile, the Times of India newspaper reported that the death toll rose to eight and more than 5,000 felt sick because of the gas leakage.

The authorities asked local residents to refrain from leaving homes, wear wet masks and, if possible, leave the neighborhood.

The newspaper reported that one minor and two elderly citizens were among the dead, while hundreds were hospitalized following the tragedy.

In the aftermath of the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he has discussed the gas leak with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

"Spoke to officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

The deadliest-ever gas leak incident occurred in the Indian city of Bhopal in December 1984. The leak of methyl isocyanate from the Union Carbide India Limited plant left at least 3,787 people dead and more than 500,000 injured.