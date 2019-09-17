UPDATE 2 - Trump Says Looks Like Iran Responsible for Attacks on Saudi Oil Facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval office it looks like Iran was behind the attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

"Well, it's looking that way," Trump said on Monday. "We're having some very strong studies done but it's certainly looking that way at this moment. As soon as we find out definitively we'll let you know."

Trump added that he would not like to go to war with Iran, but emphasized the US military is prepared. He said there are many options on the table but he is not considering any options right now.

Moreover, Trump said sanctions against Iran will remain and they will see what happens in terms of this attack.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other US officials will travel to Saudi Arabia soon to discuss the security matter, Trump said. He added that they will consult other countries in the middle East and Europe.

The attack on the Saudi oil facilities, Trump added, could be met with an attack by the United States that is "many, many times larger." However, he also said diplomacy with Iran has not been exhausted.

Trump said they have details on the attack available but they will be made public at a later time.

In later remarks, Trump said he agreed with Pompeo that Iran was behind the attack.

When asked if a lethal strike would be a proportional response to an attack on oil facilities Trump said, "I would say yes," according to a pool report.

Trump also said the Saudis are going to have a lot of involvement if the United States does something about the attacks.

"They'll be very much involved, and that includes payment. And they understand that fully," Trump said.

Trump reiterated that he has no plans to meet with Iranian President Rouhani during the UN General Assembly next week in New York.

The president also claimed that oil prices have not risen much because of the crisis. Trump made the statement despite the fact that the price of crude oil saw its biggest spike since 2009 in the aftermath of the incident.

On Saturday, Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq plant and its Khurais oil field came under drone attacks that cut the kingdom's crude output in half to around 5.7 million barrels per day.

The Houthi rebel movement in Yemen claimed responsibility for the drone attacks, but US officials have claimed that intelligence indicates Iranian involvement in the incidents.