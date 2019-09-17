UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE 2 - Trump Says Looks Like Iran Responsible For Attacks On Saudi Oil Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 02:50 AM

UPDATE 2 - Trump Says Looks Like Iran Responsible for Attacks on Saudi Oil Facilities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval office it looks like Iran was behind the attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

"Well, it's looking that way," Trump said on Monday. "We're having some very strong studies done but it's certainly looking that way at this moment. As soon as we find out definitively we'll let you know."

Trump added that he would not like to go to war with Iran, but emphasized the US military is prepared. He said there are many options on the table but he is not considering any options right now.

Moreover, Trump said sanctions against Iran will remain and they will see what happens in terms of this attack.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other US officials will travel to Saudi Arabia soon to discuss the security matter, Trump said. He added that they will consult other countries in the middle East and Europe.

The attack on the Saudi oil facilities, Trump added, could be met with an attack by the United States that is "many, many times larger." However, he also said diplomacy with Iran has not been exhausted.

Trump said they have details on the attack available but they will be made public at a later time.

In later remarks, Trump said he agreed with Pompeo that Iran was behind the attack.

When asked if a lethal strike would be a proportional response to an attack on oil facilities Trump said, "I would say yes," according to a pool report.

Trump also said the Saudis are going to have a lot of involvement if the United States does something about the attacks.

"They'll be very much involved, and that includes payment. And they understand that fully," Trump said.

Trump reiterated that he has no plans to meet with Iranian President Rouhani during the UN General Assembly next week in New York.

The president also claimed that oil prices have not risen much because of the crisis. Trump made the statement despite the fact that the price of crude oil saw its biggest spike since 2009 in the aftermath of the incident.

On Saturday, Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq plant and its Khurais oil field came under drone attacks that cut the kingdom's crude output in half to around 5.7 million barrels per day.

The Houthi rebel movement in Yemen claimed responsibility for the drone attacks, but US officials have claimed that intelligence indicates Iranian involvement in the incidents.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Drone Attack United Nations Iran Europe Yemen Oil Trump Saudi Price New York United States Saudi Arabia Middle East Million Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

BAPCO&#039;s refinery operations remain uninterrup ..

2 hours ago

Investigations still ongoing to determine source o ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives FCO official

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives German official

3 hours ago

DG Rescue gives Rs 3.4 mln cheques to families of ..

3 hours ago

Scotland record third highest T20 stand in win ove ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.