UPDATE 2 - Trump Says Russia, Saudi Arabia Could Cut Oil Production in Natural Way

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump said Friday that Russia and Saudi Arabia could make further cuts in oil production in a natural way.

"It is going to be natural at this point," Trump told reporters at the White House. "They say 10 million, but I think it is 15 million barrels [per day]."

OPEC+ oil producers reached a new agreement on April 12 to collectively reduce oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day for two months, starting from May 1.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow believes it is too early to discuss possible new measures for stabilizing the oil market amid the prices collapse, since it is necessary to see the effect of the new OPEC+ deal.

Trump said that US oil producing states and Canada are also decreasing their output, "naturally" adjusting to a demand that was halved by coronavirus-induced quarantines and economic lockdowns.

"In all fairness, Texas and Oklahoma, and if you go to North Dakota, and all of our places... It's going to be natural. Canada is cutting. Right now. They've got to cut," he said. "Supply and demand is a beautiful thing. What happened is one day 50 percent of our demand disappeared with this virus."

Trump did not suggest that the US and Canada join OPEC+ quotas.