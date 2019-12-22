UPDATE - Berlin Christmas Market Evacuated as Police Search for Suspicious Object

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) A Christmas market in the German capital and a nearby church were cleared on Saturday night after police were alerted to a "potentially suspicious object" on the fairgrounds, the Berlin Police said.

"All visitors left the Christmas market in a calm and orderly fashion. Thank you. Our colleagues have begun searching Breitscheidplatz Square and the Memorial Church," police tweeted.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident in the square, which was rammed by a truck during the festive season three years ago, the Bild newspaper reported citing sources.

The duo are said to be Syrians who have experience with explosives. One is reportedly wanted by the United States over a related offense, while the other comes from the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

S-Bahn commuter trains are not allowed to stop at Zoo station in the area as the police operation continues, according to the transport service.

The terror attack on December 19, 2016 killed 12 people and injured dozens others. The man behind the truck's wheel escaped and was killed in a shootout in Milan days later. He was identified as a failed Tunisian asylum seeker.