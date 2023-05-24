UPDATE - Cannes Center Left Without Gas During Film Festival Amid Protests - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The central part of France's Cannes, where the world famous film festival is taking place now, has been left without gas amid protests against the controversial pension reform, French media reported on Tuesday.

In April, the National Federation of Mines and Energy, a French trade union affiliated with the General Confederation of Labour (CGT), threatened to plunge into darkness the Cannes Film Festival in protest of the reform. The French authorities said earlier in May that they would enhance security measures at the festival due to possible demonstrations.

The city's entire central part around the Boulevard de la Croisette was left with no gas at 1 p.m. Paris time (11:00 GMT), right when all restaurants in the area were full of guests, the BMFTV broadcaster reported.

Police have detained red-handed three employees of the GRDF and Enedis energy companies responsible for cutting off the gas in Cannes and electricity at the city's police station, French newspaper 20 Minutes reported.

CGT has taken responsibility for the actions, CGT Assistant Secretary General told the newspaper.

Earlier in the day, media reported that hundreds of people gathered near the Cannes train station to demonstrate against the reform following the announcement of the protest by the CGT. Reuters reported, citing the trade union, that it had disrupted gas supplies in the city, targeting the Cannes Palais des Festivals and some hotels and restaurants.

On May 19, the CGT held a demonstration in Cannes near the Carlton Cannes, a luxury hotel where numerous prominent actors are staying during the festival. People are protesting against the reform, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 by 2030.

The 76th Cannes Film Festival is taking place from May 16-27.