UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - China To Strengthen Energy Cooperation With Russia - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2021 | 09:00 AM

UPDATE - China to Strengthen Energy Cooperation With Russia - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) China intends to deepen cooperation with Russia in the energy sector, including nuclear and renewable, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with Sputnik.

"China intends to cooperate with the Russian side in order to fully reveal the leading role of large strategic projects, constantly deepen integrated cooperation in the field of production, transportation and processing in traditional energy sector areas, continue to promote projects in the nuclear power industry, construction of oil and gas pipelines and other areas, actively expand new areas of energy cooperation, gradually unfold cooperation in renewable, hydrogen energy industry, energy storage, as well as energy standards, scientific and technical innovations and national Currency settlements," Zhang said.

The ambassador recalled that China is the largest consumer and importer of energy in the world, and Russia is "China's best partner and reliable energy supplier."

Zhang said that with the personal assistance of the heads of the two states, the Chinese-Russian cooperation in the energy sector has overcome the negative consequences of the coronavirus pandemic; China's imports of coal, natural gas and electricity from Russia have grown significantly, and energy trade has reached record levels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Electricity Russia China Nuclear Oil Gas From Industry Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th December 2021

51 minutes ago
 Russia's GDP Grew 5.2% Y/Y in November - Economic ..

Russia's GDP Grew 5.2% Y/Y in November - Economic Development Ministry

9 hours ago
 Indonesia Must Allow Rohingya Refugees to Land in ..

Indonesia Must Allow Rohingya Refugees to Land in Its Territory - UN Refugee Age ..

9 hours ago
 Federal govt. to bear financial burden of Reko Diq ..

Federal govt. to bear financial burden of Reko Diq: Prime Minister

9 hours ago
 Lithuania in Talks With EU Commission for $147Mln ..

Lithuania in Talks With EU Commission for $147Mln Funding to Support Business

9 hours ago
 US Crude Stocks Fall More Than Expected 3rd Week i ..

US Crude Stocks Fall More Than Expected 3rd Week in Row on Year-End Fuel Ramp-Up ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.