UPDATE - Cuba's Prime Minister Expected To Visit Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi - Ambassador

Published April 23, 2023 | 06:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz plans to visit Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sochi as part of his upcoming trip to Russia, Cuban Ambassador to Moscow Julio Antonio Garmendia Pena told Sputnik.

"Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz will pay a visit to Russia in June. First of all, he will take part in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council of the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union), which will be held in Sochi on June 7-9. After that, he will pay an official visit to Moscow, and then go to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," the ambassador said.

The ambassador also pointed out that Cuba and Russia have been working on integrating the Mir payment system in Cuba.

He expressed hope that Russian tourists will be able to use Russian Mir cards in Cuba already this year (some ATM machines in Cuba already accept Mir cards for cash withdrawals).

On Thursday, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Manuel Marrero Cruz was expected to visit Russia in June.

Lavrov said that Cuba's prime minister was expected to attend the 2023 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum scheduled for June 14-17.

