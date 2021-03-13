UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Dow Jones Rises 4% After Week Of Record Highs

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 03:20 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday posted its biggest weekly gain since November after the broad Wall Street indicator hit a streak of record highs through the week on confidence over an economy seen recovering rapidly from the coronavirus-imposed restrictive measures.

The Dow hit record highs for a fifth day running, peaking at 32,793 before pulling back slightly to settle at 32,778, up 1.0 percent on the day. For the week, it rose 4.0 percent, its biggest weekly gain since the first week of November.

The S&P500, which groups the top 500 US stocks, hit record highs for a second day in a row, reaching 3,945. The S&P closed at 3,944, up 0.

1 percent on the day.

Both the Dow and S&P500 rallied as investors celebrated President Joe Biden's signing into law on Thursday his signature $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The technology-laden Nasdaq Composite index - which had tumbled on many days the past two weeks on concerns about overvaluation in stocks such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google - entered a new phase of weakness on Friday, losing 0.6 percent to settle at 13,320.

Despite the slide on the day, Nasdaq gained 3.1 percent on the week, helped by a strong performance on Tuesday and Thursday. The weekly advance was also the index's largest since the end of January.

