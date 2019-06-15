UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Druzhba Pipeline To Fully Resume Operations Starting July 1 - Transneft

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:30 AM

UPDATE - Druzhba Pipeline to Fully Resume Operations Starting July 1 - Transneft

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Russia's oil transport company Transneft plans to resume supplies to Europe through its Druzhba pipeline on July 1, its vice president, Sergey Andronov, told reporters on Friday.

"We expect that ... Druzhba will resume full operations supplying European customers on July 1, which will take some load off ports," he said.

Andronov also said that the company did not see any risks for the scheduled supply of 18 million tonnes of oil to Belarus in 2019. According to the vice president, Transneft is currently in the process of negotiating the volume of oil deliveries to Belarus' refineries in July.

Earlier this year, Andronov said that according to the requests of shippers, the company planned to pump 50 million tonnes of oil via Druzhba, plus 18 million tonnes to Belarusian refineries.

Oil supplies through Poland and Ukraine stopped in April after tainted oil was discovered in the pipeline. Russia restored traffic through Belarus, Ukraine and onward in May. Poland resumed transit on Monday.

