UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - EBay Reports $1.9Bln Net Loss For January-September 2022 After Income Gains In 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 02:00 PM

UPDATE - EBay Reports $1.9Bln Net Loss for January-September 2022 After Income Gains in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) US e-commerce company eBay posted a $1.94 billion net loss for the first nine months of 2022, while it had a net income of over $11.5 billion over the same period last year, according to a financial report the company released on Thursday.

The loss per share stood at $3.45 for January-September 2022, whereas in 2021, the company reported a net income of $17.16 per share. Net revenues of eBay over the first nine months of the year amounted to $7.29 billion, falling by 6.

7% compared with the same period of 2021.

According to the report, the company's net loss for the third quarter alone reached $69 million. In July-August 2021, eBay had a net income of over $264 million. The quarterly revenue decreased by 4.8% to $2.38 billion from $2.5 billion for the same period last year. The number of active buyers fell 11% to 135 million people.

However, the company is expecting revenue of over $2.4 billion in October-December 2022 and an annual revenue of up to $9.79 billion, the report noted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Same From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 36 Pakistan Vs. South Afr ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 36 Pakistan Vs. South Africa

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

5 hours ago
 Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthen ..

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthening rupee against dollar: Sheh ..

14 hours ago
 Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crash ..

Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crashes out

14 hours ago
 UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostili ..

UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostilities in Ethiopia - Spokesperso ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.