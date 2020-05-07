UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Eight People Dead Following Gas Leakage In India's Visakhapatnam - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:00 AM

UPDATE - Eight People Dead Following Gas Leakage in India's Visakhapatnam - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Eight people died on Thursday in the Indian city of Visakhapatnam, the eastern state of Andhra Pradesh, as a result of leakage of toxic gas from a chemical plant, the media reported.

Earlier in the day, regional authorities confirmed that the incident claimed five lives. Meanwhile, the Times of India newspaper reported that the death toll rose to eight and more than 5,000 felt sick because of the gas leakage.

The authorities asked local residents to refrain from leaving homes, wear wet masks and, if possible, leave the neighborhood.

The newspaper reported that one minor and two elderly citizens were among the dead, while hundreds were hospitalized following the tragedy.

The deadliest-ever gas leak incident occurred in the Indian city of Bhopal in December 1984. The leak of methyl isocyanate from the Union Carbide India Limited plant left at least 3,787 people dead and more than 500,000 injured.

