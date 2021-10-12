(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) One of the main goals of cooperation between the EU and Ukraine in energy is the full integration of the country's energy market into the EU, according to the speech of European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, posted on the European Commission's website.

"A few weeks ago, in Brussels, Minister (Herman) Galushchenko and I had the opportunity to have a good conversation," Simson said.

"We confirmed that one of the Primary objectives of EU-Ukraine cooperation on energy is the full integration of the Ukrainian energy market to the EU. And that includes synchronizing your electricity network with the Continental Europe Network," she said.

The EU-Ukraine summit will be held on Tuesday. It is expected to raise issues related to energy.