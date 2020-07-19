UPDATE - EU Leaders to Continue Talks on Economic Recovery Fund, Budget on Sunday - Spokesman

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) EU talks on an economic recovery plan aimed at alleviating the effects of the coronavirus pandemic will continue on Sunday, Barend Leyts, Spokesman of the European Council President, said.

"EUCO [European Council] plenary has now ended. @eucopresident will reconvene meeting tomorrow at noon," Leyts wrote on Twitter late on Saturday, as the second day of talks was over.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said earlier on Saturday that the talks were "more difficult than expected" and that the 27 European Union leaders had found themselves at an impasse, unable to resolve "many issues."

Speaking to reporters after the Saturday talks ended, Conte said that EU leaders must end the negotiations on Sunday as it was not beneficial for anyone to prolong the discussion.

Conte explained that the talks were difficult because the budget plan and the recovery fund were interlinked and a lot of compromise was needed.

On Friday, EU leaders started their first in-person summit since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, aiming to agree on a 1.07 trillion euro ($1.2 trillion) budget for the coming seven years, as well as a 750 billion euro ($854 billion) recovery fund, which would include 500 billion Euros in grants and 250 billion euros in loans for EU nations.