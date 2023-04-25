UPDATE - EU to Transfer $1.7Bln of Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine on Tuesday - Von der Leyen

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The European Union is set to transfer another tranche of 1.5 billion Euros ($1.7 billion) to Ukraine on Tuesday as part of the annual macro-financial assistance package, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"Today we are providing another ‚¬1.5 billion to Ukraine under our annual macro-financial assistance package. We will continue helping Ukraine resist Russia's aggression, keep its institutions and infrastructure running, and conduct crucial reforms," von der Leyen tweeted.

Later in the day, European Commission Spokesperson Veerle Nuyts announced the EU would provide Ukraine with two more tranches of 1.

5 billion euros each in May and June, adding that Tuesday's payment is being carried out in recognition of Kiev's achievements in strengthening the rule of law, financial stability, as well as improving the operation of the gas supply system and the business climate.

In January, the European Commission promised to transfer 1.5 billion euros to Ukraine every month starting March from a new 18-billion-euro assistance package for 2023.

Western countries have been supplying military and financial aid to Ukraine since the start of the Russian military operation in February 2022. The Kremlin, in turn, has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.