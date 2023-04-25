UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - EU To Transfer $1.7Bln Of Macro-Financial Assistance To Ukraine On Tuesday - Von Der Leyen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2023 | 04:30 PM

UPDATE - EU to Transfer $1.7Bln of Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine on Tuesday - Von der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The European Union is set to transfer another tranche of 1.5 billion Euros ($1.7 billion) to Ukraine on Tuesday as part of the annual macro-financial assistance package, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"Today we are providing another ‚¬1.5 billion to Ukraine under our annual macro-financial assistance package. We will continue helping Ukraine resist Russia's aggression, keep its institutions and infrastructure running, and conduct crucial reforms," von der Leyen tweeted.

Later in the day, European Commission Spokesperson Veerle Nuyts announced the EU would provide Ukraine with two more tranches of 1.

5 billion euros each in May and June, adding that Tuesday's payment is being carried out in recognition of Kiev's achievements in strengthening the rule of law, financial stability, as well as improving the operation of the gas supply system and the business climate.

In January, the European Commission promised to transfer 1.5 billion euros to Ukraine every month starting March from a new 18-billion-euro assistance package for 2023.

Western countries have been supplying military and financial aid to Ukraine since the start of the Russian military operation in February 2022. The Kremlin, in turn, has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Russia European Union Kiev January February March May June Gas From Billion

Recent Stories

Finance Minister asks FBR to enhance efforts for a ..

Finance Minister asks FBR to enhance efforts for achieving countryâ€™s true tax ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan remains engaged with friendly countries f ..

Pakistan remains engaged with friendly countries for safe evacuation of Pakistan ..

5 minutes ago
 Ministry of State for Federal National Council Aff ..

Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs earns six ISO internation ..

34 minutes ago
 ADDED, Wio Bank to support growth of SMEs

ADDED, Wio Bank to support growth of SMEs

1 hour ago
 Pakistani pilgrims will get accommodation close to ..

Pakistani pilgrims will get accommodation close to Masjid-e-Nabawi during Hajj: ..

2 hours ago
 MBZUAI research projects in healthcare to address ..

MBZUAI research projects in healthcare to address various challenges

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.