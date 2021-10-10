UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Fire Occurs At Oil Depot In Moscow Region - Russian Emergency Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 05:40 AM

UPDATE - Fire Occurs at Oil Depot in Moscow Region - Russian Emergency Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) A fire has erupted at an oil depot in the Moscow region, about 62 miles west of the Russian capital, local emergency authorities told Sputnik.

"Open fire was eliminated at 0:13 (21:13 GMT on Saturday)," a spokesperson of the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

Earlier, emergency authorities said that the fire at the oil depot in Ruzsky District had been contained.

The fire was completely eliminated at 02:00 local time on Sunday (23:00 GMT on Saturday).

A total of 22 units of equipment and 76 people were involved in extinguishing the blaze, which occurred after a diesel fuel tank caught on fire, emergency authorities said.

