UPDATE - France Does Not Need Russian Gas - Macron

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022 | 04:10 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said his country does not need Russian gas, but Europe depends on it.

"Europe depends on Russian gas... but France does not need it," Macron said in an interview with France 5 tv channel.

He said Paris is working to buy gas from other countries.

Earlier, the French leader advocated restrictions on the supply of oil and coal from Russia to the EU.

Western countries announced a series of new sanctions against Russia over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, and Europe has begun to voice statements about the need to reduce dependence on Russian energy resources more intensively. The course to reject oil and gas supplies from Russia is actively supported by the United States, which calls on alternative producers to increase their production.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and the sanctions dealt a serious blow to the entire world economy. According to Putin, the West's main goal is to worsen the lives of millions of people. He also said the United States and the European Union had effectively defaulted on their obligations to Russia, freezing its foreign exchange reserves. He added that current events draw a line under the global dominance of the West in both politics and economics.

