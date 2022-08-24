UPDATE - French Regulator CRE Says Gas Storage Sites 88% Full

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The new head of the French energy regulatory commission, CRE, assured the nation on Wednesday that gas storage facilities were 88% full, well above the European Union's 80% target for November 1.

"We are slightly above 88%... It's better than what our European neighbors have. We are aiming at having the storage filled 100% before winter begins. We are quite confident that we will get there," Emmanuelle Wargon told RMC/BFM.

The former housing minister called for "prudence," "sobriety and optimization" from consumers who she said should pull their weight to make sure that France gets through the cold season without power or gas cuts as energy prices continue to rise.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said his country had refilled gas storage to 80% of its capacity and was on track to boost storage levels to 90% by October, when the heating season begins in Europe.

"Gas storage levels currently stand at 80%, which means we are well on the path to achieving the 90% target by October," Draghi told a political forum in Rimini.

Italy has been winding down imports of Russian natural gas and will become independent from Russian supplies by the fall of 2024 if it completes two LNG terminals within two years, he said.

Draghi again accused Russia of weaponizing gas exports against Europe and Ukraine, a claim denied by the Kremlin. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly argued that Russian gas policy is driven by commercial interests.