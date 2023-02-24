MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The growth of Germany's gross domestic product (GDP) in the fourth quarter of 2022 has been revised from 0.5% to 0.3% in annual terms, the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Friday.

"The Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) reports that the GDP was by 0.2 percentage points lower than communicated in the first release of 30 January 2023.The German economy markedly lost momentum at the end of the year," the office said in a statement, adding that the Calendar and price adjusted growth amounted to 0.9% over the same period.

The decrease in household consumption expenditure and capital formation in some industries in late 2022 led to the downgrading of GDP performance in the fourth quarter of last year, according to Destatis.

Compared with the third quarter of 2022, the country's GDP in October-December fell by 0.4%. Earlier estimates showed the decrease of just 0.

2% over this period.

Earlier in the week, experts from the DailyFX portal predicted that German GDP growth over the last three months of 2022 would amount to 0.5%.

At the same time, consumers have become more optimistic toward the state of the German economy. Consumer sentiment is forecast to improve from -33.8 points in February to -30.5 points in March, according to Germany-based analytical group GfK.

"Despite ongoing crises, such as the war in Ukraine, a weakening global economy, and high inflation rates, consumer sentiment has once again increased noticeably. It thus remains firmly on the path to recovery, even if the level remains low. Consumer pessimism, which peaked last fall, is fading," Rolf Burkl, GfK consumer expert, said in a statement.

Germany's GDP increased by 1.8% in 2022 in total, according to the final data provided by Destatis.