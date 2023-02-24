UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Germany's GDP Growth In Q4 Of 2022 Revised From 0.5% To 0.3% - Statistical Office

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 02:40 PM

UPDATE - Germany's GDP Growth in Q4 of 2022 Revised From 0.5% to 0.3% - Statistical Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The growth of Germany's gross domestic product (GDP) in the fourth quarter of 2022 has been revised from 0.5% to 0.3% in annual terms, the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Friday.

"The Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) reports that the GDP was by 0.2 percentage points lower than communicated in the first release of 30 January 2023.The German economy markedly lost momentum at the end of the year," the office said in a statement, adding that the Calendar and price adjusted growth amounted to 0.9% over the same period.

The decrease in household consumption expenditure and capital formation in some industries in late 2022 led to the downgrading of GDP performance in the fourth quarter of last year, according to Destatis.

Compared with the third quarter of 2022, the country's GDP  in October-December fell by 0.4%. Earlier estimates showed the decrease of just 0.

2% over this period.

Earlier in the week, experts from the DailyFX portal predicted that German GDP growth over the last three months of 2022 would amount to 0.5%.

At the same time, consumers have become more optimistic toward the state of the German economy. Consumer sentiment is forecast to improve from -33.8 points in February to -30.5 points in March, according to Germany-based analytical group GfK.

"Despite ongoing crises, such as the war in Ukraine, a weakening global economy, and high inflation rates, consumer sentiment has once again increased noticeably. It thus remains firmly on the path to recovery, even if the level remains low. Consumer pessimism, which peaked last fall, is fading," Rolf Burkl, GfK consumer expert, said in a statement.

Germany's GDP increased by 1.8% in 2022 in total, according to the final data provided by Destatis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine German Germany Same Price January February March From

Recent Stories

EDGE partnered with UK-based &#039;Evolution XR&#0 ..

EDGE partnered with UK-based &#039;Evolution XR&#039; to develop immersive VR tr ..

18 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX and NAVDE ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX and NAVDEX 2023

18 minutes ago
 Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5 ..

Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5G and vivo V25e

1 hour ago
 SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay ..

SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK: ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in dive ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 Over 6 lakh prisoners, 9 lakh visitors registered ..

Over 6 lakh prisoners, 9 lakh visitors registered via Prison Management Informat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.