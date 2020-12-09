BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that the European Union's leaders were looking for ways to lift Poland and Hungary's veto on the bloc's long-term budget.

Both countries had opposed EU's new rule of law safeguard that they fear could block their access to the coronavirus recovery fund. Both countries are under EU investigation for undermining judicial independence and media freedom.

"Hungary and Poland said they cannot accept this [condition] and we are now looking for solutions to lift this blockade while, of course, preserving the rule of law mechanism," Merkel said in parliament.

She added that the German presidency in the European Council would continue looking for a way out of this impasse. EU leaders will meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to discuss the budget, before the current one runs out at the end of the year.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte expressed support for Merkel's position, adding that the early launch of the NextGenerationEU fund to back the EU economic recovery would be a "European response" to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The citizens of the 27 member states will not forgive the signal that contradicts the agreement reached at the European level.

An urgent decision is needed that will overcome the veto of Hungary and Poland and therefore allow the launch of NextGenerationEU and the multi-year financial plan in a timely manner," Conte said in the Italian parliament.

The European Union cannot yet unanimously approve a new seven-year budget and a 750 billion euro ($909 billion) COVID-19 recovery fund, named NextGenerationEU and the bloc continues discussions to find a final solution. As European Council President Charles Michel said on November 19, the position of a number of EU members did not make it possible to finalize a new financial plan for many years.

Poland and Hungary vetoed the financial plan and the EU economic recovery package due to their disagreement with the "conditional mechanism" for allocating funds. Warsaw and Budapest oppose such a mechanism, which could lead to them losing EU funding due to violations of European norms and obligations in the sphere of the rule of law.

The EU leaders will gather for an in-person summit from December 10-11 to make final budget decisions.