UPDATE - Less Than Half in Germany Approve of Heavy Weapons Supply to Ukraine - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) Public support of German heavy weapons deliveries to Ukraine has shrunk to 46% from 55% two weeks ago and 60% in early April, with the number of critics rising by 10 percentage points, a poll out Tuesday showed.

The Forsa survey commissioned by RTL and n-tv news channels in late April found that 44% of Germans disproved of the government's decision to send tanks and other military hardware to conflict-torn Ukraine, up from 33% in mid-April.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said last week he had received a very strong mandate from parliament to supply heavy weapons to Ukraine after his critics at home and abroad pushed Germany to do more to counter the Russian military operation.

Seventy percent of those surveyed said they did not think that the conflict in Ukraine could be won militarily. Only 24% opted for a military solution over diplomacy and negotiations.

The Forsa poll also found that financial costs of the conflict were the main concern for 74% of those sampled, followed by a potential world war (65%) and disruption in energy supplies (54%). More than half of respondents said Germany could not ban Russian gas imports yet.

The survey was conducted from April 29 to May 2 among 1,004 people. The margin of error stands at +/-3 percentage points.